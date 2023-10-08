State govt appoints ten members to Pune consumer disputes redressal commission

The state government has appointed Rahul Patil as the president of the Pune district consumer disputes redressal commission and Sarita Patil as a member of the commission. The two posts had been lying vacant since March 1, 2023. Besides Pune, six other commission units in the state were without presidents during the past six months. The new appointees will be taking up their assignments within fifteen days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Besides, the government has appointed ten more members on the commission after two years. Their appointments will ensure quicker disposal of the consumer rights cases in the state and Pune region, said officials.

Advocate Dnyanraj Sant, vice-president, Consumer Advocates Association, said, “This is a welcome step as now both the Pune district commission including the state will function to the full capacity and all the pendency will be dealt with expeditiously.”

“Consumer complainants will get justice due to the new appointments carried out by the state will bring justice to the litigants,” he said.

The commission has played a key role in providing powerful judgements giving robust compensation to consumer fraud victims from a wide range of companies. Be it builders, insurance companies, travel companies, digital platforms or online aggregators, the commission has been at the forefront of giving justice to the consumers at the receiving end.

