Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State govt clears 6,499-cr Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur highway

BySiddharth Gadkari
Apr 23, 2025 06:12 AM IST

The ambitious ₹6,499.22 crore project will include the construction of a four-lane elevated road and a four-lane at-grade road from Talegaon to Chakan, and a six-lane road from Chakan to Shikrapur

In a major move to boost connectivity and reduce congestion in Pune’s industrial belt, the Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday approved the upgradation of the Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur stretch of the national highway in Pune district.

It is one of the major projects to ease traffic on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) corridor of Talegaon, Chakan and Shikrapur belt. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
It is one of the major projects to ease traffic on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) corridor of Talegaon, Chakan and Shikrapur belt. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The ambitious 6,499.22 crore project will include the construction of a four-lane elevated road and a four-lane at-grade road from Talegaon to Chakan, and a six-lane road from Chakan to Shikrapur.

It is one of the major projects to ease traffic on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) corridor of Talegaon, Chakan and Shikrapur belt. Maharashtra State Industrial Development Corporation (MSIDC) submitted the Detail Project Report (DPR) to the state cabinet in January.

The 53.2-km corridor will connect National Highway 48 (Mumbai–Pune Highway) with National Highway 753 (Pune–Sambhajinagar Highway), offering an important exit route from Pune city.

The existing two-lane road, which currently carries over 40,800 passenger car units (PCUs) daily, will be expanded to enhance capacity and streamline traffic flow. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared and handed over to the Maharashtra State Industrial Development Corporation (MSIDC), which will execute the project.

In Maval taluka, areas like Malwadi, Indori Bypass, Bhandara Dongar, and Sudha Bridge, and in Khed taluka, places like Mahalunge, Khalumbre, Shel Pimpalgaon, Sablewadi, and Bahul have narrow roads, steep slopes, and dangerous curves. These spots are known to be accident-prone zones.

Speaking on the state’s infrastructure focus in this year’s budget, finance minister Ajit Pawar has already announced key investments in two major road projects in the Pune district—Pune to Shirur and Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur. Budgetary provisions have been made for the latter, including elevated road sections and major flyovers at key junctions.

One of the senior officials of MSIDC said, “ The project will be implemented either through loan funding or under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between NHAI and the Maharashtra government, followed by the formation of an executive committee to oversee the 30-year concession agreement. Toll revenues collected by MSIDC will fund the maintenance and operations.”

Officials said, “This road will ease traffic congestion in the area and will enhance direct connectivity to national highways, state roads, and the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.”

News / Cities / Pune / State govt clears 6,499-cr Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur highway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On