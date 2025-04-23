State govt clears 6,499-cr Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur highway

In a major move to boost connectivity and reduce congestion in Pune’s industrial belt, the Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday approved the upgradation of the Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur stretch of the national highway in Pune district. It is one of the major projects to ease traffic on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) corridor of Talegaon, Chakan and Shikrapur belt. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The ambitious ₹6,499.22 crore project will include the construction of a four-lane elevated road and a four-lane at-grade road from Talegaon to Chakan, and a six-lane road from Chakan to Shikrapur.

It is one of the major projects to ease traffic on the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) corridor of Talegaon, Chakan and Shikrapur belt. Maharashtra State Industrial Development Corporation (MSIDC) submitted the Detail Project Report (DPR) to the state cabinet in January.

The 53.2-km corridor will connect National Highway 48 (Mumbai–Pune Highway) with National Highway 753 (Pune–Sambhajinagar Highway), offering an important exit route from Pune city.

The existing two-lane road, which currently carries over 40,800 passenger car units (PCUs) daily, will be expanded to enhance capacity and streamline traffic flow. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared and handed over to the Maharashtra State Industrial Development Corporation (MSIDC), which will execute the project.

In Maval taluka, areas like Malwadi, Indori Bypass, Bhandara Dongar, and Sudha Bridge, and in Khed taluka, places like Mahalunge, Khalumbre, Shel Pimpalgaon, Sablewadi, and Bahul have narrow roads, steep slopes, and dangerous curves. These spots are known to be accident-prone zones.

Speaking on the state’s infrastructure focus in this year’s budget, finance minister Ajit Pawar has already announced key investments in two major road projects in the Pune district—Pune to Shirur and Talegaon–Chakan–Shikrapur. Budgetary provisions have been made for the latter, including elevated road sections and major flyovers at key junctions.

One of the senior officials of MSIDC said, “ The project will be implemented either through loan funding or under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will soon be signed between NHAI and the Maharashtra government, followed by the formation of an executive committee to oversee the 30-year concession agreement. Toll revenues collected by MSIDC will fund the maintenance and operations.”

Officials said, “This road will ease traffic congestion in the area and will enhance direct connectivity to national highways, state roads, and the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.”