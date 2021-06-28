Maharashtra education minister commits to recruiting 3,064 professors in state

PUNE Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister, held a review meeting on Sunday in Pune with NET-SET qualified teachers, where it was decided to recruit 3,064 professors in the state.

The announcement was made by Samant after he met professors on protest at the state higher education department office. Professors have been on protest since June 21 for various demands.

Samant, along with senior education department officials, held discussions on the spot, after the professors ended their protest.

Samant said, “Till now, of the total approved 4,074 recruitment posts of professors, 1,600 posts have been filled. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the recruitment process had gone on hold and the proposal for the recruitment of 3,064 professors has been sent to the finance department from my ministry. We are hoping to get it approved by next week.”

Another important issue raised by the professors was about working on an hourly basis and an increase in payment.

Samant said that payment will be done on a 48- minute method, set by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for professors who work on an hourly basis is that one lecture payment should be 48 minutes in duration and not 60 minutes. Earlier, the rate for an hourly lecture was ₹500 which is now increased to ₹650. For practicals the rate for an hour was ₹150, which has been increased to ₹250 now.

Samant also approved the recruitment of 121 librarians and 659 university teachers, a long pending demand of the Maharashtra State Librarians Federation.