IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / State holds public meetings to resolve students’, administration issues
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State holds public meetings to resolve students’, administration issues

In an attempt to resolve the crisis, Uday Samant, minister of higher and technical education has begun an initiative called ‘public meetings’ to resolve issues faced by students, faculty, non-teaching staff and college administrators
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:14 PM IST

In an attempt to resolve the crisis, Uday Samant, minister of higher and technical education has begun an initiative called ‘public meetings’ to resolve issues faced by students, faculty, non-teaching staff and college administrators.

The educational institutes which were closed for nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic have now gradually began reopening after the unlock process ushered in. However, students, faculty, non-teaching staffers, college administration and universities across the state are facing issues for which they needed to go either to Mumbai at the state higher and technical education head office or Pune at the department’s directorate office.

But, the public meetings will now let the educators give an opportunity to resolve their issue in their hometown.

The first of its kind program was held at Shivaji University, Kolhapur, where a total of 2,764 issues were resolved of 3,635.

While studying or working in the field of education, there are many issues people face which needs to be addressed by the state education department.

In order to get their issue resolved, the people in the education sector had to go to Mumbai or Pune. Now, the initiative will provide them with a solution across the state at all state universities.

“While conducting these public meetings I will be accompanied by the department’s chief secretary, secretary, director, deputy directors, vice-chancellor of that university and senior officials from Mantralaya. The idea is to meet the public at their hometown and try to resolve their pending issues immediately or as early as possible. Today, we started with the first public meeting in Kolhapur University and there was a great response. Of the total 3,635 pending issues, 2,764 were resolved today,” said Samant.

“Similar kind of public meetings will now be organised at other universities in the state. For the Savitribai Phule Pune University, two separate public meetings will be held - one in Pune and the other in Nashik district,” added Samant.

Welcoming the decision of state higher and technical education department, Prof Pralhad Keni said, “While working in the field of education everyone right from students, their parents, teaching and non-teaching staff and college administration faces many issues. They want them to be solved immediately, but everyone cannot afford to go to Mumbai or Pune to get their work done. And work is also done after repeated follow-ups, so it is good that minister along with senior officials is taking such public meetings.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune’s Sindhutai Sapkal and Girish Prabhune named Padmashree award winners

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The Padmashree awards for the year 2021 were declared on Monday by the Ministry of Home Affairs, and two prominent names from Pune – Sindhu Tai Sapkal and Girish Prabhune, are among the awardees
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State holds public meetings to resolve students’, administration issues

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:14 PM IST
In an attempt to resolve the crisis, Uday Samant, minister of higher and technical education has begun an initiative called ‘public meetings’ to resolve issues faced by students, faculty, non-teaching staff and college administrators
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Shetti leads tractor rally from Sangli to Kolhapur

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghstana (SSS) president Raju Shetti led a massive tractor-trolley rally from Sangli to Kolhapur in protest against the newly passed farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Consumer forum directs insurance service provider to pay 1.97 lakh compensation

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The Pune district consumer redressal forum has directed HDFC Ergo General Insurance to pay 1,96,511 with nine per cent interest for wrongly repudiating the insurance claim of the complainant
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Two arrested; 13 Royal Enfields among 15 vehicles recovered

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:12 PM IST
The Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch officials arrested two men and recovered 13 stolen Royal Enfield motorbikes along with two other vehicles from them, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Record 72% vaccinated for Covid in one day at 44 sites in Pune

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Pune: With the administration allowing walk-in vaccination at sites and an increase in the number of Covid-19 vaccination sites, Pune district has witnessed a drastic jump in the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated in a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district sees zero deaths for a third time this month

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Pune: On Monday, the district reported zero deaths due to Covid-19 within 24 hours, the third time in the month
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

15-yr-old female finds she is a male, undergoes medical treatment in Pune to remain woman

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Pune: A 15-year-old girl from Satara district of Maharashtra approached a doctor in Pune to check why she did not start with her menstruation cycle yet
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

100-cr Mundhwa jackwell project in Pune fails to deliver adequate treated water to farmers

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Pune: Even after four years, the 100-crore Mundhwa jackwell has been unable to deliver adequate treated sewage water for agriculture purpose downstream
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

State TT championship: Pune’s Pritha starts post Covid game with two titles

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Pune: Fourteen-year-old Pritha Vartikar ousted older opponents to defy the age logic
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Experts to preserve and maintain heritage Pune railway station building

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a bid to preserve and maintain the heritage site of the Pune railway station building, the Pune railway division is now going to appoint a private agency to maintain the heritage site
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Central government proposes Neo, Lite and Water Metro for tier two-three cities

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
In a major boost to public transport in tier two and three cities, the Central government has proposed Metro Lite, Neo-Metro and Water Metro which will provide an efficient mass public transport system
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Machine operator crushed to death in Bhosari

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:47 PM IST
A machine operator was killed after getting stuck in a finishing machine at a factory in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Book on slain RTI activists, murder cases released

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:46 PM IST
At least three accused have been acquitted in the cases of murder of Right to Information (RTI) activists, according to a study undertaken by two journalists, Vinita Deshmukh and Prasanna Keskar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Minor among two held for murder in Warje

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 10:46 PM IST
A minor boy was among two held by Pune police on Sunday for the murder of a man in the case of a murder of a 28-year-old man in Bhusari colony, Kothrud on January 20
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP