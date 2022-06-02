State launches RTO services online

Pune: The Maharashtra state transport department on Thursday announced to provide road transport office (RTO) facilities online. These RTO services will be available from June 2, 2022.

The services provided online include renewal of driving licence, duplicate driving licence, change of address on a licence, duplicate registration certificate, change of address on registration certificate, no-objection certificate for transfer of licence to another state

The faceless platform will help reduce paperwork required for 18 to 20 lakh applications annually, said Satej Patil, minister of state for transport, home and information technology.

As per the information given by the transport department, to avail the services on the “faceless” platform, the applicant needs to have an Aadhaar number linked with her/his mobile number. The applicant will have to enrol through Aadhaar number verification using OTP sent on the registered mobile number. Only after verification related to other personal information about the applicant from the Aadhaar portal, the application will proceed.

“Once the personal details of the applicant, such as name, address, date of birth and mobile number are verified, the six important RTO services will be made available online. The licence or registration certificate will be sent to the applicant by post. The facility will save time and reduced paperwork,” said Patil.

Patil said, “Citizens can avail the facility on parivartan.gov.in.”