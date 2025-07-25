Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

State to get two cancer, eight district hospitals

ByVicky Pathare
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 08:44 am IST

The public health department has decided to set up two cancer and eight district hospitals in the state, said officials on Thursday. The cancer hospitals will come up at Aundh in Pune and Nashik.

Pune:

The public health department has decided to set up two cancer and eight district hospitals in the state, said officials on Thursday. The cancer hospitals will come up at Aundh in Pune and Nashik. (Representative photo) (HT)
The public health department has decided to set up two cancer and eight district hospitals in the state, said officials on Thursday. The cancer hospitals will come up at Aundh in Pune and Nashik. (Representative photo) (HT)

Prakash Abitkar, state health minister, said on Thursday, “With rapid rise in patients and expensive treatment at private facilities, the government has decided to build hospitals across the state. The health ministry has submitted a tentative proposal to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), requesting 8,000 crore in funding for the project. The state government has given preliminary approval for the plan prior to submission.”

The minister said that the project’s presentation and proposal have been shown to the ADB, and approval from the chief minister will be taken before submitting the final plan.

News / Cities / Pune / State to get two cancer, eight district hospitals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On