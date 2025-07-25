State to get two cancer, eight district hospitals

Pune: The public health department has decided to set up two cancer and eight district hospitals in the state, said officials on Thursday. The cancer hospitals will come up at Aundh in Pune and Nashik. (Representative photo) (HT)

Prakash Abitkar, state health minister, said on Thursday, “With rapid rise in patients and expensive treatment at private facilities, the government has decided to build hospitals across the state. The health ministry has submitted a tentative proposal to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), requesting ₹8,000 crore in funding for the project. The state government has given preliminary approval for the plan prior to submission.”

The minister said that the project’s presentation and proposal have been shown to the ADB, and approval from the chief minister will be taken before submitting the final plan.