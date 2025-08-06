State to launch ‘Chhava Ride’ app to counter pvt transport aggregators

PUNE: The state government is all set to launch an app to ensure both a safe journey for passengers and respectable remuneration for drivers; transport minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) chairman Pratap Sarnaik said at a meeting held on Tuesday with regard to the final draft of this app, which is being developed under the central and state governments’ aggregator policy. Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: BSS (Shinde faction) MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Pratap Sarnaik and Sada Sarvankar speak to the media after taking control of Shiv Sena’s party office, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Furthermore, a consensus was reached on naming the app ‘Chhava Ride’ with the same expected to be finalised following approval of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. ‘Chhava Ride’ was selected from among many other contenders such as Jai Maharashtra, Maha-Ride, Maha-Yatri and Maha-Go.

Transport Minister Sarnaik said, “The state government’s intention behind developing this app is two-fold: to offer employment opportunities to unemployed Marathi youth, and to break the monopoly of private ride-hailing companies that often exploit both passengers and drivers for excessive profits. The app, based on modern digital infrastructure, will serve multiple categories including buses, rickshaws, taxis, and e-buses.”

“The government aims to empower the youth of Maharashtra with employment while liberating them from the exploitative grip of profit-hungry private companies. The MSRTC will operate this app with support from the state’s transport department. It will not only create a new source of income for the MSRTC but also offer a trustworthy and reliable transport service for passengers across Maharashtra,” Sarnaik said.

Sarnaik further emphasised that the rulebook for this aggregator app is in its final stages as per the central government’s guidelines. He also criticised current private operators, stating that unauthorised apps are generating massive profits while exploiting both drivers and customers. According to Sarnaik, the MSRTC already has the necessary infrastructure, workforce, and technical capability to manage such an app at scale.

The high-level meeting was also attended by MLA Pravin Darekar; additional chief secretary of the transport department Sanjay Sethi; transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar; MSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Madhav Kusekar; and other senior officials.

Darekar, who also chairs Mumbai Bank, announced that loans will be offered at 10% interest rate through the bank for vehicle purchases to support youth who wish to partner in the app-based transport model. Additionally, efforts are underway to secure government-backed subsidies from various development corporations such as Annasaheb Economic Development Corporation, Denotified and Nomadic Tribes Corporation, OBC Corporation, and the MSDC in the form of an 11% interest return grant which would effectively make the loans interest-free.