State’s revised plan includes six-lane flyover from Bhairoba Nala to Yavat

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the extension of Hadapsar-Yavat flyover to ease traffic on the Pune-Solapur highway. The revised plan includes a six-lane flyover from Bhairoba Nala to Yavat, adding four and a half kilometres to the total length. (HT)

Vehicles going from Pune to Solapur use National Highway 65. Rapid development along Hadapsar road has led to heavy traffic when vehicles enter or exit the city. To address traffic issues, the government had earlier cleared a six-lane flyover from Hadapsar to Yavat. The cabinet approved the proposal of the ₹5,262 crore-project in June.

The issue was reviewed on Tuesday in the infrastructure committee meeting chaired by Fadnavis. He approved shifting the starting point of the flyover to Bhairoba Nala. This will extend the length by four and a half kilometres. The project will be carried out by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) on the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

A MSIDC official said, “The new alignment will reduce bottlenecks and ensure smoother movement for daily commuters and long-distance travellers.”

There is frequent traffic congestion at Bhairoba Nala on the Pune-Solapur route. Removing the Argha bus rapid transit (BRT) lane did not ease the situation. The flyover from Bhairoba Nala to Hadapsar and further to Yavat is expected to reduce pressure on the stretch. Travel time to Yavat, Uruli Kanchan, Patas and Solapur will be reduced.