Stern action if patient care neglected at govt hospital: Pawar

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar during a review meeting of government hospitals in the district on Friday instructed officials to ensure adequate supply of medicines. The guardian minister instructed authorities to keep hospital premises clean and fill Class IV vacant posts through external sources. (HT PHOTO)

The newly appointed guardian minister of Pune district directed officials to offer comprehensive facilities to patients and warned of strict action against those found negligent after probe.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumaar, BJMC and Sassoon General Hospital dean Dr Sanjiv Thakur, additional PMC commissioner Vikas Dhakne, district civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalay and district health officer Ramchandra Hanakare and others were present.

Pawar assured funds from the state to strengthen healthcare facilities. If required, funds will also be provided through the district planning committee.

“The number of beds should be increased in both municipal areas by the end of March. State-of-the-art treatment is available at Sassoon General Hospital and it must benefit the common people,” said Pawar.

The guardian minister instructed authorities to keep hospital premises clean and fill Class IV vacant posts through external sources. Efforts should be made to speed up the registration of Ayushman card distribution in urban areas and make the district the first in the state to do so.

Dr Thakur updated the upgraded facilities available at Sassoon Hospital at the meeting. Dr Yempalle and Dr Hankare informed about facilities at district and hospitals and primary health centres.

