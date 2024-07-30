Stop riverfront development work till queries are addressed: Activists

Pune: Under the “Pune Bachva Mohim” (Save Pune Movement) initiative, civic activists and citizens have demanded a stop to the riverfront development project till the queries raised by them are answered. Many areas along the banks of Mutha River reported flooding after the irrigation department released around 35,000 cusecs of water from Khadakwasla Dam between Wednesday and Thursday. Under the “Pune Bachva Mohim” (Save Pune Movement) initiative, civic activists and citizens, including (from L) Prajakta Mahajan, Vijay Kumbhar, Sarang Yadwadkar and Vandana Chavan, have demanded a stop to the riverfront development project till the queries raised by them are answered (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Vandana Chavan, Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar, environmental activist Sarang Yadwadkar, activists Vijay Kumbhar, Vivek Velankar, Bhausabhe Asbe and Prajakta Mahajan raised questions about the project at a press meet on Monday.

Chavan said, “River encroachment and disposal of debris and waste on riverbanks are serious issues. Development work has adversely affected the natural water flow and shrunk the river. The city has never reported such flooding in the past despite the release of up to 90,000 cusecs water from Khadakwasla Dam.”

Yadwadkar said, “We have launched the “Pune Bachva Mohim” as the city’s flooding is not political but common citizens’ issue. Our demands include setting up an expert committee to study the objections raised by citizens on the riverfront development project, PMC should make landfill available to prevent debris dumping on riverbed, investigate the cause of recent flooding and take action against officials found accountable.”