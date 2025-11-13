‘Stop tree-felling along Pune riverbanks’

Chief conservator of forests (land records) , Maharashtra forest department, N Jaikumaran, has directed Pune forest department officials to stop any tree-felling activity related to the Riverfront Development (RFD) project along the banks of the Mula, Mutha, and Mula-Mutha rivers. The official communication - issued to the conservator of forests, Pune, on November 10 – comes pending the evaluation of ‘deemed forest land’ in riparian zones by an expert committee constituted by the state of Maharashtra in keeping with a Supreme Court (SC) order dated March 4, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The directive also comes in the wake of a representation submitted by advocate Ronita Bhattacharya Bector and Kedar Bhagwat, director, Ecological Society, Pune; urging authorities to prevent further ecological damage along the banks of the city's rivers.

Jaikumaran has instructed the conservator of forests (territorial) to take ‘appropriate action’ to restrain tree-felling during the expert committee’s evaluation, and inform applicants of the action taken. Furthermore, a report has been sought by the state forest department’s Nagpur office.

Meanwhile, environmentalists have welcomed the decision, calling it a crucial intervention to safeguard Pune’s sensitive riparian ecosystems. Bhagwat said, “This is an important letter, and we hope the rich riparian zones in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are protected. This is important for our health and our future.”

Prajkta Mahajan, an active member of the Pune River Revival Group, welcomed the directive, calling it a crucial step toward protecting the city’s river ecosystems. “This is an important direction by the state forest officials, as it will not only help prevent large-scale tree-felling along the banks of rivers for the RFD project but also aid in identifying riparian zone forests under the ‘deemed forest’ category,” Mahajan said.

According to official data, nearly 22,000 trees are expected to be felled for the RFD project in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. “These areas have rich biodiversity and play a vital role in maintaining the city’s ecological balance. With this latest order, we believe many of these trees can be saved,” Mahajan said.

She also pointed out delays in the submission of the deemed forest report for Pune, which was originally expected in September. “I had sought the report under the Right to Information (RTI) Act but the Pune forest department denied access, citing that the matter is sub-judice. I now hope that the department expedites the identification process so that more trees can be protected,” Mahajan said.

Asked about this, Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest division, said, “There are currently no clear guidelines regarding the concept of deemed forests. The concerned authorities are in the process of drafting them, so we will have to wait for further directions.”