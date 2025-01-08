Stray dogs seen eating partially burned human remains 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has come under fire after disturbing videos surfaced showing stray dogs eating partially burned human remains at the Vaikunth Crematorium. While the additional municipal commissioner expressed concern, the PMC’s health and electrical departments appeared hesitant to accept responsibility for the alleged mismanagement. (VIDEO GRAB)

Locals have been raising concerns about the increasing stray dog menace at the crematorium for months, but the issue gained widespread attention on Wednesday when the videos went viral on social media, prompting outrage and criticism of the municipal administration.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP acknowledged the seriousness of the matter.

“The issue is very serious, and I will look into it,” he said.

While the additional municipal commissioner expressed concern, the PMC’s health and electrical departments appeared hesitant to accept responsibility for the alleged mismanagement.

According to locals, stray dogs have been spotted roaming near the cremation areas, particularly around the traditional wood-burning crematorium. It is in these areas that dogs were allegedly seen lifting human remains. Citizens who captured the videos shared them online, triggering widespread criticism and raising questions about the crematorium’s lack of security and cleanliness.

For the past few years, the mismanagement at Vaikunth crematorium has been an issue discussed at PMC corridors. While there are 28 crematoriums across the city, Vaikunth Crematorium is opted by most for the last rites of their kin since it is located in Navi Peth, the central part of Pune.