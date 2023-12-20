Strict action against education officer, collector if illegal schools found in any district

Following revelations earlier this year that students, parents and the government are being cheated by illegal schools running in various districts, the state government has now made it clear that the concerned education officer will be held responsible and that disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned collector in the event unauthorised schools are found in any district. In the last few months, several unauthorised schools have been found in many districts of the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action comes from state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare, who has also directed that the approval letters of schools in each district be verified. “Keeping in view the educational interests of the students, instructions have been given to prevent the opening of unofficial schools in future,” said Mandhare.

“In future, if unauthorised schools are running in the districts, the education officials of those districts will be held responsible and disciplinary action will be taken against them. On Monday, the state government has announced a government decision in this regard and it will be strictly followed,” Mandhare said.

On Monday, December 18, an order was issued by the undersecretary of the school education department, Pravin Mundhe, which stated, “Under the Maharashtra Self-financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act 2012 and Rules 2020, procedures have been fixed for establishing new schools on self-financed basis and increasing the standard of the existing schools.”

In the last few months, several unauthorised schools have been found in many districts of the state. Many institutions have been found to start schools unofficially without taking proper approval of the government. This is a disadvantage for students studying in such illegal schools.