Strict action against protesting MSRTC workers who haven’t resumed duties till March 31
The state government is all set to take strict action against the protesting Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MRTC) workers who haven’t resumed duties till Thursday, March 31, as per the ultimatum issued earlier by state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
Till Thursday, more than 45,000 workers have not resumed duties despite several rounds of talks between the transport department and the leaders of the protesting workers.
“Today was the last day for the workers to join back and in the evening, we will get the exact number as to how many of them have joined and how many have still not joined work. We tried our best to have talks with them and till now, seven rounds of talks have been held but they think that only talks are taking place and no action is being taken. But to prove them wrong, we will now take strict action against those workers who do not resume duties even after March 31,” said Anil Parab, state transport minister.
About alternative plans for state transport bus operations in the state, he said, “We have already floated a tender for recruiting 11,000 contract- based drivers and conductors across the state. Also our routes in the rural areas have been finalised and very soon, we are going to increase our bus operations across the depots. And those who do not resume work, we will assume that they do not need the job and so strict action will be taken against them.”
Since the past over four months, the MSRTC workers and their unions have been protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government. But apparently, the main demand of merging the MSRTC with the state government was compromised according to the workers, so now all the workers (apart from the union members) have spontaneously started the strike.
“Currently, there are around 5,000 bus operations going on daily in the state. Earlier, this number was nearly 12,000 bus operations. We are expecting to take this number back to pre-protest days with 10,000 daily bus operations and new contract-basis workers joining duties,” said Parab.
Pune district reports 77 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district on Thursday reported 77 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. The progressive count stands at 1,452,648 Covid cases. Of this, 1,431,913 patients have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 218 active cases in the district. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has reported 679,942 Covid cases and 9,707 deaths by Thursday.
Swagat Yatra in Thane returns on Gudi Padwa after two-year gap
After a gap of two years, Thane residents can participate in the annual Swagat Yatra on Gudi Padwa on Saturday. Swagat Yatra on the morning of Gudi Padwa is a two-decade-old tradition and attended by thousands every year. Due to the lockdown and the first two waves in the last two years, the annual procession could not be held. Various social organisations have come forward to participate in the Swagat Yatra this year.
Bengaluru: Worker cleans manhole without protective gear at Gadag DC's Office
In a video that went viral on social media, a civic worked is pictured entering a manhole unequipped and without any safety great on the premise of the Gadag Deputy Commissioner's Office. The law says the construction of dry toilets and the employment of manual scavengers to clean dry toilets were prohibited in India in 1993 (The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act 1993).
Pune likely to witness above normal temperatures in April: IMD
According to India Meteorological Department, the day temperature in the city in April is likely going to be above normal on most days. This also means that nights will be warmer this time, say officials. The weather department issued its 'Monthly outlook for the temperature and rainfall during April 2022' on Thursday. Pune has witnessed warmer days in March itself with maximum temperature touching 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the city.
Immediate steps needed to save Lucknow’s lakes: UPPCB
Days after a large number of fishes died at the Butler Palace lake due to sewer water flowing into it, the UP Pollution Control Board has urged Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Lucknow Development Authority to take immediate action to prevent the repeat of such incidents in city's other lakes like the Motijheel in Aishbagh and Vinayak jheel in Telibagh.
