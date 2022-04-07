Striking MSRTC employees from Pune to resume work after HC decision
After the Bombay High Court (HC) asked the protesting employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to resume services by April 15, workers from the Pune MSRTC division have accepted the HC decision and will be resume duty.
On April 6, the division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik in its observation instructed the workers to resume by April 15, as the strike has been going on for many months. The state government as decided to not impose any strict action against the employees who participated in the strike.
Talking about the issue Sanjay Munde, one of the workers’ leader from Pune division said, “We have accepted the HC decision and will resume our duties by April 15. But, our fight for our demands will continue through the legal way and as per guidance from our lawyers.”
In the Pune MSRTC division, at least 10,000 employees who were on strike resumed duty on Thursday, and the numbers will increase in the coming days.
Maharashtra government has accepted the report submitted by a three-member committee by which the demands for the merger of MSRTC with the state government and for the corporation workers to be treated as state government employees have not been accepted.
Thousands of employees of MSRTC have been on strike since last November demanding that they be treated on par with state government employees and that the cash-strapped transport corporation be merged with the government.
-
Court allows Rana Kapoor’s daughter to travel to the USA with riders
Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Wednesday permitted the daughter of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, Roshni Kapoor, to travel to the USA on the condition that she does not try to contact her sister Raakhe Kapoor Tandon, who is based in London. Roshni Kapoor had approached the special court for permission to travel to the USA from April 13 to May 5. The court on Wednesday granted her permission, but with riders.
-
Mumbai Police starts seizing vehicles for wrong-side driving
Mumbai: The Mumbai police has started seizing vehicles of motorists driving on the wrong side of the road. A senior police officer said despite a warning from Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey after multiple FIRs over wrong-side driving, the menace continues unabated. The incidents have also continued despite the awareness campaign started by traffic police on March 6. According to police officials, on average they are registering at least 200 FIRs over the same violation.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to make integrated efforts to turn Uttar Pradesh into trillion dollar economy
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to make planned and integrated efforts to achieve the aim of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy. “Undertake a balanced development of various sectors to expand the economy. Make a timeline and stick to it to achieve the aim,” he said to the officials during a discussion on Wednesday night.
-
Payal Tadvi suicide: Two accused doctors file for discharge from case
Two of the three doctors, accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi, on Thursday filed pleas before Mumbai sessions court seeking discharge from the case. The court posted the matter for hearing on April 18, with direction to special prosecutor Pradeep Gharat to reply to the discharge pleas filed by Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal.
-
Wine expected to be available in supermarkets later this year
More than two months after the state cabinet allowed supermarkets and walk-in stores to retail wine in sealed bottles for 'off-consumption' as per the 'shelf-in-shop' concept, the government has finally published the draft rules. However, the period for people to submit their suggestions and objections to the Special Permit and Licenses (Amendment) Rules, 2022, has been fixed for 90 days, which will end on June 29.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics