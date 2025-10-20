Strings of tradition and fusion mark Pune’s festive season

PUNE: As Diwali mornings in Maharashtra come alive with Diwali Pahat concerts and the reading of Diwali ank, Pune’s cultural spirit finds new resonance through music that bridges tradition and innovation. This festive season, from folk theatre at Kothrud Surotsav to violin symphonies that blend Gondhal and Hollywood scores, the city has been celebrating its deep-rooted love for experimentation in the arts.

A vibrant confluence of Maharashtra’s folk traditions and Hindustani classical music took centre stage at Kothrud Surotsav 2025, a two-day cultural festival organised by former corporator Harshali Dinesh Mathawad at Ideal Colony Ground. The event drew an enthusiastic response from residents, celebrating Pune’s rich cultural heritage.

The festival opened with The Folk Aakhyan, a theatrical-musical presentation tracing the state’s socio-cultural journey — from the saint poets Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, and Namdev to the eras of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Peshwas, the freedom struggle, and the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. Artists representing folk forms such as Vasudev, Gondhali, Shahiri, Dashavatari, and Bahurupi brought these stories to life with traditional instruments, including tabla, pakhawaj, mridang, dholki, dimdi, and bansuri.

Noted vocalist Rahul Deshpande, who performed on the closing evening, said, “The joy of performing before Punekars during Diwali is unparalleled. The audience here has a deep understanding of music and connects with the emotion behind every note.”

Adding a modern counterpoint to these traditions, young violinist and composer Akshay Soman has been captivating audiences with a seamless fusion of Indian classical and Western orchestral music through his Gurukrupa Violin Breathless Band. “We present everything — from Devi’s Gondhal, Bollywood and Hollywood tunes, to bhajans and soulful songs — right before the audience. That’s what makes us unique,” said Soman.

Soman’s tryst with the violin began at age three under the guidance of his mother and guru, Rashmi Soman. “She taught me that music isn’t just sound — it’s a spiritual experience,” he said. A Sangeet Alankar from Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, he later pursued Sangeetacharya research, blending North Indian gayaki, South Indian technique, and Western orchestral tones.

As vice-principal of Gurukrupa Violin and Sangeet Shastra Vidyalaya, founded by his mother in 1989, Soman trains students aged 5 to 85. “From retired army officers to school students — everyone finds something magical in the violin,” he says.

Formed in 2011, Violin Breathless brings together musicians who bridge genres. “It’s not just a band, it’s a feeling,” says his wife Rajsee Soman. “It’s about connecting people through music.”

Band member Sarthak Chimbalkar, 21, said, “I started learning the violin when I was in 7th standard. In our band, we use tabla, mridangam, percussion, octapad, and handsonic to create a beautiful fusion. It feels like a magical creation.”

The group has performed across India and abroad — from Dubai and Singapore to Europe and Sri Lanka. “When we sit on the floor, foreigners expect traditional Indian music,” Soman laughs. “But when we start with a Hollywood score, they go wild!”

Their performances range from A.R. Rahman’s compositions and retro hits like ‘Rim Jhim Gire Sawan’ to folk pieces such as Lavani and Devicha Gondhal. “When we play Gondhal or Lavani on the violin, people are amazed. They think it’s impossible,” said Soman.

For Rajsee, the violin is “closest to the human soul.” “To move people without lyrics — that’s the beauty of instrumental music,” she says.

Through his firm, Soman has also organised live shows in Pune featuring legends like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pt Vijay Ghate, and Ustad Rashid Khan.

“In Pune, people truly understand and respect music,” Soman says. “Their love and energy keep us experimenting.”

As the festival season unfolds, from Diwali Pahat to folk aakhyans and Indo-Western fusion, Pune once again proves why it remains Maharashtra’s cultural capital — where every note, whether classical or cinematic, finds an eager audience.