Student bodies demand reduction in college fees due to Covid

Due to the second lockdown in the state and the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the education sector has been hit, especially students who took admissions for courses with high fees.

The Yuvak Kranti Dal, a youth organisation along with other youth organisations and students are demanding a fee cancellation from colleges. A movement has been started online and forms are being filled by students over this issue.

“We are collecting complaints from students in Maharashtra via Google forms to demand reduction in fees. Students are being charged full fees even though they are not using college resources as colleges are closed due to Covid-19. These complaints will be forwarded to the vice-chancellor as well as the governor of Maharashtra and Yuvak Kranti Dal will follow up on the same. We request all the students to fill the form.” said Sachin Pandule, member of the organization.

Last year, there was lot of conflict seen between students their parents and school and college administration over fees payment. So, to review the existing fee structure of the colleges in the state, the state government had appointed J P Dange committee to restructure the fees. The committee submitted its report last year in September, as students were demanding to reduce gymkhana, library, canteen and other expenses from fees.

However, the recommendations given by the committee are not yet considered and made open in public; student organisations are now demanding to immediately take action on it as large number of students are not taking admission for this academic year due to high fees.

Ketan Gosawi, a computer engineering student said, “In the last 1.5 year we have hardly used any college resources or gone to campus. Still for the next academic year, our college has charged regular fees and not given any concession over it. I come from a farmer’s family, and we are already suffering financially at home and cannot afford to pay full fees this year.”

Talking about this issue Dhanraj Mane, director of state higher education department said, “We have not yet got any directives about it, once we get any order it will be worked upon accordingly.”