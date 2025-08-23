Student panel petition Governor over alleged irregularities in SPPU faculty hiring

Student organisation has alleged irregularities and favouritism in the selection process of recruitment of contractual assistant professors at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The University Student’s Struggle Action Committee has written to the Maharashtra Governor on August 19 demanding an immediate and impartial inquiry, alleging that the process has been manipulated to benefit select candidates while deserving aspirants were sidelined. On August 1, the university published a selection list of 87 candidates. Shockingly, within hours, the list was withdrawn, and a revised list of only 86 candidates was released on August 2. (HT FILE)

The row began after SPPU issued a circular on June 18 advertising 133 vacancies for assistant professors on a contractual basis for the academic year 2025–26. Interviews were conducted between July 17 and July 21 across different departments. On August 1, the university published a selection list of 87 candidates. Shockingly, within hours, the list was withdrawn, and a revised list of only 86 candidates was released on August 2.

“Why only 86 candidates were appointed instead of 133 as per the advertisement? By leaving seats vacant, it seems the university wants to bring in guest lecturers of its choice,” said Rahul Sasane, president, University Student’s Struggle Action Committee that has over 400 members.

The petition cites concerns of repeated re-selection of same candidates over the past five-six years, monopoly of department heads and possible influence over the selection committee, violation of reservation norms, misuse of API (academic performance index), meant for shortlisting candidates, for final selection.

“The Governor, being the chancellor of the university, must intervene and ensure accountability,” the petition states.

The student committee has demanded fresh recruitment, and release of the process details and selection to the public.

“Despite fulfilling academic and statutory requirements, I find myself denied a fair opportunity due to the arbitrary, biased, and unlawful conduct of the authorities,” said Akshay Dahifale, a NET/SET qualified candidate

Suresh Gosavi, vice-chancellor, SPPU, said, “Allegations made by student organisation are baseless. The recruitment process is transparent and merit-based. Regarding the release of two selection lists, a candidate’s name had appeared in the first list by mistake, which was corrected in the revised list. As for the vacant posts, the process is ongoing, and we are planning to soon publish another advertisement to fill remaining seats.”