Students relieved as Ukrainian medical varsities start online classes

PUNE Many students, who had returned from war-torn Ukraine amid continued shelling by the Russian forces, heaved a sigh of relief after many medical universities started online classes from March 13.

In a WhatsApp message shared by Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU), a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, the university notified students and parents of the resumption of online classes.

According to officials, teachers from some medical universities have shifted to Poland, and they have started taking online lectures. However, neighbouring countries have also offered admissions to Indian students so that they can shift their colleges.

Anup Devtale who is in his second year of MBBS at Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) located in Chernivtsi city, Ukraine said, “Due the war, I had returned to India. The online lectures began from March 13. Our faculties have been evacuated to neighbouring countries and are taking classes from there. This has certainly given us great relief as we were uncertain about our future

Till now more than 22,000 Indians including students stuck in Ukraine have been evacuated safely from neighbouring countries under the operation Ganga and the evacuation operation is still going on. There are around 18,000 Indian students who were studying in various Ukrainian universities, out of which approximately 2,500 students are from Maharashtra.

Students who have returned back to India, are now receiving admission offers from universities of neighbouring countries. Pooja Maniar a first-year medical student who was studying in one of the private medical universities in Ukraine said, “I returned back to India last week safely, since I came here, I have been getting calls from the universities and consultants who are offering us admission in medical universities in Poland, Hungary and even Russia. My parents are not willing to send me back to Ukraine now as its only the first year for me, and if I get a better college with the same fees in another country I am ready to switch.”

Dr Sudarshan Gherde, president of the Foreign Medical Association of India (FMAI) which helps students get admission in foreign universities said, “Students who are in their first year of MBBS are the ones who are been targeted to change the university in some other countries. Even the parents with whom we are in continuous contact are not willing to send their children back to Ukraine, but for students in third and fourth year it is difficult to change the university.”