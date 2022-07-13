Students should appear for second session of JEE mains, say Pune experts

After the result of JEE session 1 mains on Monday, many aspirants have started their preparation for the second session which is scheduled from July 21 to July 30. Education experts from the city noted that students should attempt the second session from July 21 to improve their percentile.

Durgesh Mangeshkar, director at IITian’s Prashikshan kendra said that many students who have sincerely appeared for the first time but want to improve their score better will opt for the second session this year.

“The difficulty is more or less the same for the papers. There are two types of students, ones who have been preparing full time for JEE for the last two years and the second who have given JEE but want to focus on CET. The first type will definitely want to appear for the second session. As the score considered is the ebay of two percentile. The second session may help a lot of students,” said Mangeshkar.

He added that on August 10, the final cut off will be declared.

“There was a lot of disparity in marks this time as many students have opted for online coaching. Online coaching has proven helpful to many, but some students need a push and that can be achieved only through offline coaching. We have seen many students copy and cheat during online exams and then score badly in the final test,” said Mangeshkar.

Sanidhya Jhawar, admin Head at Bakliwal Tutorials said that students who appeared for JEE main-1 should definitely appear in JEE main-2 as well.

“Generally, most students improve their percentile in the second attempt. Students should not let their guards down and prepare with the same intensity for the second attempt as well. They should jot down the potential mistakes they made before and should not repeat the same. Our preparation for JEE main-2 is going on in full swing,” said Jhawar.

For the JEE main result of the first session Amogh Bhagwat from Bakliwal Tutorials scored a 99.9938026 percentile and secured a perfect 100 % in Physics.