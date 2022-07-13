Students should appear for second session of JEE mains, say Pune experts
After the result of JEE session 1 mains on Monday, many aspirants have started their preparation for the second session which is scheduled from July 21 to July 30. Education experts from the city noted that students should attempt the second session from July 21 to improve their percentile.
Durgesh Mangeshkar, director at IITian’s Prashikshan kendra said that many students who have sincerely appeared for the first time but want to improve their score better will opt for the second session this year.
“The difficulty is more or less the same for the papers. There are two types of students, ones who have been preparing full time for JEE for the last two years and the second who have given JEE but want to focus on CET. The first type will definitely want to appear for the second session. As the score considered is the ebay of two percentile. The second session may help a lot of students,” said Mangeshkar.
He added that on August 10, the final cut off will be declared.
“There was a lot of disparity in marks this time as many students have opted for online coaching. Online coaching has proven helpful to many, but some students need a push and that can be achieved only through offline coaching. We have seen many students copy and cheat during online exams and then score badly in the final test,” said Mangeshkar.
Sanidhya Jhawar, admin Head at Bakliwal Tutorials said that students who appeared for JEE main-1 should definitely appear in JEE main-2 as well.
“Generally, most students improve their percentile in the second attempt. Students should not let their guards down and prepare with the same intensity for the second attempt as well. They should jot down the potential mistakes they made before and should not repeat the same. Our preparation for JEE main-2 is going on in full swing,” said Jhawar.
For the JEE main result of the first session Amogh Bhagwat from Bakliwal Tutorials scored a 99.9938026 percentile and secured a perfect 100 % in Physics.
GIPE, Yashada design PG course in public policy for state govt staff
For the first time, government's Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada) and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics have designed a specialised course on public policy for government officials. The 93-year-old institution and Yashada have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out academic and research initiatives. In their first step towards collaboration, they have planned a one-year post graduate diploma course on public policy aimed at training mid-career civil services officers.
Punjab police firing cases: Trial court seeks status reports within fortnight
A trial court in Faridkot on Tuesday directed the two Punjab Police special investigation teams (SITs) probing the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents to submit their status reports within a fortnight. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, after police resorted to firing to disperse those protesting against a sacrilege incident.
Automobile dealers to issue e-RCs for new vehicles in Punjab
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a new service for issuance of e-registration certificates (e-RCs) of new vehicles through automobile dealers in the state. Mann, while launching the citizen-centric service, said it will provide a huge reprieve to Punjabi residents desirous of buying new vehicles and enable them to get the delivery of smart registration certificate at their doorsteps.
Lucknow: Preparations afoot for voting to elect new President
A strong room has been set up at room number 54 near the PD Tandon Hall of state legislative assembly at Vidhan Bhawan here as preparations get stepped up for voting at the Tilak Hall (Vidhan Bhawan) to elect a new President on July 18. Droupadi Murmu is the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate while Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition's joint candidate for the post of President. Both of them visited the state capital recently.
Vidhan Sabha land row: SAD accuses Punjab CM of giving up state’s rights over Chandigarh
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday slammed chief minister Bhagwant Mann for his recent statement seeking land to build a separate high court and legislative assembly for Punjab in Chandigarh, calling it an act of surrendering the state's rights over the Union Territory. Mann's statement had come following this development.
