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    Students to receive two CET admit cards for first time

    Candidates will be issued both a provisional admit card and a final admit card for the academic year 2026-27

    Published on: Mar 20, 2026 3:02 AM IST
    By Kimaya Boralkar
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    The State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell on Thursday announced that candidates will be issued both a provisional admit card and a final admit card for the academic year 2026-27.

    The CET examinations for admission to 17 undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses will be conducted between March 24 and May 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
    The CET examinations for admission to 17 undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses will be conducted between March 24 and May 16. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    The CET examinations for admission to 17 undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses will be conducted between March 24 and May 16.

    As per the cell, the final examination schedule has already been published on the official website. Around eight to ten days before each exam, students will be able to download their provisional admit card after logging in. The card will provide details about the allotted district and city of the examination centre, based on the four district preferences filled by the candidate during the application.

    The final admit card will be made available three to four days before the examination. It will include complete details of the examination centre, such as the centre code, name, and full address.

    The cell has released provisional admit cards for three courses: Master of Physical Education (MPEd), Master of Education (MEd), and Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MHMCT). Candidates can download them from their login portals.

    The MPEd examination will commence on March 24, with 2,525 applicants registered. The MEd examination will begin on March 25, with 3,985 applicants, while the MHMCT exam will start on March 25, with 55 applicants.

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    News/Cities/Pune News/Students To Receive Two CET Admit Cards For First Time
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