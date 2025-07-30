Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Students upload emojis, random photos in place of documents in FYJC admissions

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 08:14 am IST

Despite the system being designed for convenience, education officials said that some students uploaded various kinds of emojis or unrelated pictures instead of the mandatory documents. This led to complications in verification during the admission process.

Pune: Not all students seem to have taken seriously the online admission system for Class 11 (FYJC), implemented by the state School Education department for the first time this year. Joining the rush to upload certificates and marksheets in the hope of getting a seat in their preferred colleges were also those students, who chose to pull a prank by uploading emojis and unrelated images in place of crucial documents, according to education department officials, who added that this caused inconvenience in data analysis.

Pune, India - Feb. 21, 2023: Students out side exam center during Maharashtra State Board of Higher Secondary Exam started at SP College in Pune, India, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Mahesh Palekar, director of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, said on Tuesday: “This is a misuse of technology. The online system is meant to simplify admissions, and we expect students to use technology responsibly for such important tasks.”

The online admission process, conducted by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, requires students to submit two sets of information. In Part One, students must enter personal and academic details, including their name, SSC seat number, marks, marksheet, and category documents. Part Two involves selecting preferred junior colleges.

In the first two rounds, several applications had to be flagged due to incorrect or incomplete information. Education officials cautioned students that improper use of the system not only affects individual applicants but also causes delays for others in the process.

Hence, the education department has urged students and guardians to take the admission process seriously and ensure that all data and documents are uploaded correctly to avoid rejections or delays.

“Even if students have uploaded emojis or unrelated images in place of certificates, they are still required to present all the original documents at the institute level. If anything is missing, the student may not get admission,” said Palekar.

