Submit response on action taken on noise pollution during Ganesh festival: NGT to MPCB, Pune collector

On the application filed by Pune-based audiologist Kalyani Mandke, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on August 21 issued a direction to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Pune district collector to submit a response within one week about action taken to keep noise pollution under control during the Ganesh festival. The tribunal also directed the applicant to implead the Pune police commissioner on the case. He sought the respondents to implement control and monitoring measures to mitigate noise pollution, implement Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms, direct collector not to issue permission for over one pair of loudspeaker system per Ganesh Mandal/Ganesh devotee group and follow the Noise Rules, 2000. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The next hearing is scheduled on August 28.

Mandke in her application demanded the tribunal to direct a joint committee comprising respondents to evolve a protocol for effective control of noise pollution and management of complaints related to the 10-day annual festival in the city. He sought the respondents to implement control and monitoring measures to mitigate noise pollution, implement Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) norms, direct collector not to issue permission for over one pair of loudspeaker system per Ganesh Mandal/Ganesh devotee group and follow the Noise Rules, 2000. The authority should also direct Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to cancel licence for temporary erection of pandals to Ganesh Mandals found to be in violation of the Noise Rules, 2000, direct Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to release noise monitoring data compiled during the festival from 2021 to 2023.

The Western Zonal NGT Bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh, judicial member and Vijay Kulkarni, expert member in an order stated that in the past also several petitions had been filed and orders passed regarding control of noise pollution.

Ahead of Ganesh festival beginning September 7, the case holds significance as authorities have received many complaints about noise pollution caused by Dhol-Tasha groups and DJs. As per the police department data, in 2022, eight cases of noise pollution were registered during Ganesh festival and 96 in 2023.