Sugar Commissioner directs mills to implement safety measures amid leopard threat

In the wake of rising human-leopard conflict in sugarcane-growing regions of Maharashtra, the state sugar commissioner has directed all cooperative and private sugar mills to immediately implement safety measures in and around sugarcane fields during the ongoing harvesting season. If workers must stay nearby, temporary fencing and adequate lighting are to be installed. (HT)

In an official circular issued on October 10, sugar commissioner Sanjay Kolte has instructed mill managements to coordinate with local forest departments and ensure adequate safety arrangements for sugarcane cutters and field workers, many of whom live and work near sugarcane fields.

According to the circular, the mills must ensure that labour colonies are located at a safe distance from the sugarcane fields wherever possible. If workers must stay nearby, temporary fencing and adequate lighting are to be installed. The mills are also required to appoint supervisors to monitor children when both parents are at work and to provide basic facilities for their safety and care. “The safety of sugarcane workers is our foremost concern. Mills have been asked to conduct awareness campaigns before the harvest begins and to set up fencing, lighting, and other precautionary measures in high-risk areas,” Kolte said.

The directive follows a request from the deputy conservator of forests, Junnar division; and the chief conservator of forests, Pune that also warns about increased leopard activity in sugarcane-growing zones in Pune. According to officials, the dense canopy and consistent water availability in mature sugarcane fields provides ideal cover for leopards, drawing them in search of shelter and prey such as wild boars and hares.

Meanwhile, forest officials will continue patrolling in leopard-prone areas and support mills in carrying out awareness drives. Workers have been advised not to sleep outdoors and to move in groups during early morning or late evening hours. Kolte said joint efforts between sugar mills and the forest department are crucial to reducing risk. “Proactive safety arrangements in sugarcane fields can prevent tragic incidents and protect both human lives and wildlife,” he said.