Supriya Sule asks govt to fulfil promise of reducing property tax in merged areas in Pune

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has appealed to the state government to fulfil its promise and collect reduced property tax for the citizens from merged villages. Sule on Friday met PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale to discuss various issues in her constituency. As merged areas lack basic amenities like water, drainage, and streetlights despite paying higher taxes, there is unrest among the citizens. (HT PHOTo)

During the meeting, she raised the issue of property tax for merged villages. Later Sule said, “state government had promised to increase the tax gradually and hope they would keep their promise and publish the notification for same.”

After getting the villages merged into the municipal corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation charged a property tax equal to old city areas, which invited anger from residents. As merged areas lack basic amenities like water, drainage, and streetlights despite paying higher taxes, there is unrest among the citizens.

Considering this, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis ahead of Lok Sabha polls announced to lower the taxes after the model code of conduct is lifted.

Fadnavis had then said, “The state government would frame the policy and ensure that after merging surrounding areas in the municipal council and corporation, the property wax would get increase gradually instead of applying same taxes equal to municipal areas.”