Sule, NCP (SP) leaders demand FIR in fake GR fraud worth 6.94 crore

Pune: Baramati MP and senior NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule, along with other party functionaries, have demanded an FIR and a detailed probe into a fake Government Resolution (GR) issued in the name of the state rural development department, sanctioning and tendering development works worth ₹6.94 crore in Ahilyanagar district. Baramati MP Supriya Sule and party functionaries have demanded FIR and probe into GR issued in the name of state rural development department sanctioning works worth ₹ 6.94 crore in Ahilyanagar. (HT FILE)

On Wednesday, Sule and city NCP(SP) chief Prashant Jagtap filed a formal complaint application at Swargate police station in Pune, urging immediate registration of an FIR. While the state government has initiated a probe, no police case has been registered yet.

The fraudulent GR, dated October 3, 2024, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, surfaced days ago . The GR was allegedly used to issue tenders and start civil works, particularly in rural areas.

Sule said, “This is a serious case of cheating the government and misusing public money. Fake GRs were used to award contracts and siphon funds. We demand strict action against everyone involved.”

According to initial findings by the rural development department (RDD), various work were identified across Parner, Shrigonda, Nagar, and Newasa talukas of Ahilyanagar district. Most of these pertain to small-scale road development projects, each valued below ₹10 lakh, allowing them to bypass stricter scrutiny.

Officials said some of the works have already been completed, while others are still in progress. However, with the GRs now declared unauthorised, the projects are under investigation for financial irregularities.

The rural development department has confirmed that an internal inquiry is already underway to verify the full extent of the scam and identify the officials or contractors involved in issuing or acting upon the forged resolutions.

In April, 2025, the RDD issued circular to all ZPs and the PWD’s all superintending engineers about the existence of fake GR and to be remain careful while sanctioning works at local level. The circular stated, “The correspondence from the state government’s official e-mail id of soyoj6.rdd-mh@nic.in should only be considered official regarding the budget head 2515 1238.” The circular also advised to immediately contact the RDD in case of any doubt regarding any GR. It also advised to initiate criminal proceedings.