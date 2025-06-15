Supporters of Bacchu Kadu disrupt Ajit Pawar’s speech  

Supporters of former MLA Bacchu Kadu disrupted an event in Pune on Saturday morning, raising slogans and creating a commotion just as Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar began his speech. Kadu has been on a hunger strike in Amravati for the past week, demanding a complete farm loan waiver and monthly financial aid for persons with disabilities. As Pawar rose to address the gathering, a group of Kadu’s supporters stood up and started shouting slogans, expressing anger over the state government’s alleged indifference to Kadu’s ongoing agitation. (HT)

The protest unfolded at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Swargate, where Pawar was attending the inauguration of a model school and a felicitation ceremony for teachers. As Pawar rose to address the gathering, a group of Kadu’s supporters stood up and started shouting slogans, expressing anger over the state government’s alleged indifference to Kadu’s ongoing agitation.

The disruption lasted nearly ten minutes. While security officials tried to intervene, Pawar initially urged them to allow the protesters to speak. He attempted to calm them by pointing out that state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule had already met Kadu on Friday and assured him that a committee would be formed to look into his demands.

However, the protesters remained unmoved. As the situation escalated, Pawar eventually asked the police to escort them out of the venue. The programme then continued without further interruption.

Kadu, a former legislator from Achalpur, has been staging a hunger protest at Gurukunj Mozari in Teosa taluka of Amravati district. His demands include full debt relief for farmers and a monthly stipend of ₹6,000 for persons with disabilities.

One of the women protesters later told reporters that the government had shown no seriousness in addressing the issues raised by Kadu, despite his week-long hunger strike.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, meanwhile, has assured that a committee will be constituted to examine the farm loan waiver demand. He also said that the proposal to increase honorarium for the disabled will be discussed during the Maharashtra Assembly session starting June 30.