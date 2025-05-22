Supriya Sule urges CM, Dy. CMs to ensure justice is served to Vaishnavi Hagavane

Nationalist Congress Party SP (NCP SP) MP Supriya Sule has expressed deep anguish over the alleged dowry death of Vaishnavi Hagavane, calling the incident “very painful and equally infuriating”. In a heartfelt post on social media, Sule condemned the brutality involved and called for a fair and impartial investigation into the young woman’s death. Meanwhile on Wednesday, the police confirmed that they have seized an SUV (sports utility vehicle) and motorcycle belonging to the accused family. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“How can people behave so ruthlessly, like the devil?” Sule questioned in her tweet, expressing disbelief and outrage at the inhuman violence that Hagavane appears to have suffered. “Looking at the wounds on her body, it becomes essential to determine whether she was murdered or forced to commit suicide.”

Sule further urged Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar to take personal interest in the case and ensure that justice is served to Hagavane and her grieving family. “If dowry-related deaths are still occurring in today’s Maharashtra, such incidents are a blot on humanity,” Sule said.

The MP made it clear that her stance is uncompromising. “Every person involved in this heinous act, no matter who they are, must be punished severely,” she said. She assured the public that she is making every possible effort to ensure justice for the late Hagavane.

The case has sparked statewide outrage, with citizens, women’s rights organisations, and political leaders uniting to demand swift action and stricter enforcement of laws related to harassment for dowry and domestic violence.

The police said that the arrested accused were produced in court which remanded them to police custody till May 26. The police have initiated an investigation, and further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.