Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi
Supriya Sule voices concern over Sindhudurg situation 

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 29, 2024 05:50 AM IST

NCP leader Supriya Sule criticized the scuffle between MVA and BJP workers in Sindhudurg, where BJP's Narayan Rane allegedly threatened opposition leaders.

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday expressed concern over the scuffle between Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Sindudurg, where MP Narayan Rane allegedly threatened opposition party leaders. 

The scuffle and chaos are the failure of the law-and-order situation in Sindhudurg, said Sule. (HT FILE PHOTO)
On August 26, the 35-foot statue at the Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district collapsed around 1 pm. Many MVA leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Aditya Thackeray and NCP’s Jayant Patil, visited the site. 

While Thackeray was approaching the site, many BJP workers raised slogans against him.  

Commenting about the incident, Sule said, “MVA leaders had planned the visit a day before. Local administration and police should have handled the situation better. The scuffle and chaos are the failure of the law-and-order situation in Sindhudurg. Some BJP workers threatened our leaders, and If anything untoward was to happen, we will raise our voice.” 

