Surge in ailment cases related to air pollution in Pune

The combination of the onset of winter and the deteriorated Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city has led to a surge in cases of air pollution-related illness. Health experts claim the number of patients with air pollution-related diseases is likely to increase with a further drop in the temperature. The average AQI in Pune city on Sunday was 227, falling in the poor category. On Monday, the AQI was recorded as 200 which comes under the moderate category. However, parts of Pune like Pune University, Alandi, Bhosari and Nidgi recorded an AQI of over 250 falling in the poor category. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Murarji Ghadge, ENT consultant at Ruby Hall Clinic, said, that in the past two days, there has been a significant rise in cases of patients suffering from allergic reactions and sinusitis.

“The OPD is flooded with patients suffering from air pollution-related illness and allergic reactions. Most of the patients complain of sinusitis, ear pain, choked nose, breathing difficulty and upper respiratory infections amongst others. Besides, a significant number of asthma patients are coming with aggravated symptoms,” he said.

“The cold weather deteriorating air quality is the reason behind the surge in the cases. With the onset of winter, the cases are likely to increase,” he added.

As per doctors children under the age of five years, elderly and expecting mothers are among the vulnerable groups. Individuals with predisposed health or medical conditions and those with pre-existing illnesses of respiratory and cardiovascular system etc. are at high risk. The vulnerable groups can experience more severe effects such as lower respiratory tract inflammation and infection, exacerbation of asthma, bronchitis or exacerbation of chronic illnesses such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, ischemic heart disease, and cerebrovascular stroke.

Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, head of the chest department at BJ Medical College, informed daily over 100 patients visit the OPD department for treatment. Out of them majority of the patients are existing patients suffering from air pollution-related illness.

“Patients suffering from COPD and asthma are complaining of aggravated symptoms which include difficulty in breathing, shortness of breath, wheezing and chronic cough. Vulnerable people should use face masks and air purifiers at home, avoid heavy exercise and quit smoking,” he said.

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Lopmudra Hospital, said, there are several toxins in the bad air that have adverse impacts on health and air pollution is a public health concern. “Health problems in children and adults can occur because of both short- and long-term exposure to air pollutants. There is a two-fold surge in patients suffering from pollution-related illnesses. The children, elderly and pregnant women are more susceptible to air pollution-related diseases and should take precautions,” he said.