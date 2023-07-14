PMC reports spurt in dengue cases

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), after three months, has reported 12 confirmed and 80 suspected dengue cases in just two days, according to the health officials. No case of vector-borne disease was reported between April and June. The 12 confirmed dengue cases, the highest caseload so far in the year, was recorded in July 11 and July 12. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

No case of vector-borne disease was reported between April and June. The 12 confirmed dengue cases, the highest caseload so far in the year, was recorded in July 11 and July 12. One chikungunya case was recorded and reports of over 60 suspected patients are awaited. Private doctors claim that the number is likely to be higher than reported.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC and head of vector-borne diseases control programme, said prevention measures are being conducted across the city.

“The cases have been reported in areas like Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Ahmednagar Road and Bhawani Peth. We have intensified fogging at various locations. Samples of patients with fever and dengue symptoms are taken for testing. Ssurvey, identification and elimination of mosquito breeding spots will continue across the city,” he said.

Since January 2023, PMC has reported 552 suspected and 33 confirmed dengue cases. Three chikungunya cases have been found in the city during the period. The civic body has issued notices to 511 individuals, builders and housing societies for ignoring mosquitoes breeding spots and collected ₹1.15 lakh as fines this year.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Indian Medical Association’s Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said that dengue cases have increased in the city and the number is more than the civic body’s figure.

“Only the infections reported positive through the Elisa-IgM test are considered as confirmed dengue cases, whereas those reported positive by the NS1 test are not considered as confirmed cases by the civic body. The positive cases detected through other tests should also be considered as dengue cases by PMC. This grey area in terms of reporting can lead to ineffective surveillance of dengue control,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, has appealed to citizens to prevent water stagnation and keep water storage spots properly covered to prevent laying of eggs as the breeding of mosquitoes and transmission of such diseases take place especially during monsoon season. “There is no specific drug or vaccine available against dengue, prevention is the only strategy. Therefore, early reporting of dengue cases is necessary for implementing preventive measures and private doctors should notify us if they come across such cases,” said Dr Pawar.

