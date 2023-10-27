Survey reveals small hospitals have inadequate infra to treat critical patients

PUNE: A survey conducted by the Medico Legal Society of India (MLSI) among doctors and hospitals in the state to find out the reasons for the transfer of critical patients from private to government hospitals has revealed inadequate infrastructure to treat critical patients as an important reason behind the referral of patients among others. The pleader mentioned this during the hearing of the matter of the patients’ deaths in Nanded, Thane (Kalwa) and Sambhaji Nagar. (HT PHOTO)

“The MLSI initiated the survey after a government pleader on October 6 informed the court that the referral of patients in critical condition by small private hospitals to government hospitals is the reason behind the higher number of deaths at government hospitals. The pleader mentioned this during the hearing of the matter of the patients’ deaths in Nanded, Thane (Kalwa) and Sambhaji Nagar,” according to the MLSI doctors.

More than 200 hospitals (small- and medium-sized) from Maharashtra participated in the survey. The MLSI is deeply concerned about the deteriorating situation in healthcare and the violence against doctors and hospitals in the country as a whole, and demands government intervention to save the lives of both citizens and doctors. The society also looks to invite proposals from interested parties for court-monitored improvement in healthcare, officials said.

Dr Rajeev Joshi, founder of MLSI, said that the survey was conducted to find out the issues faced by small hospitals in treating critical patients. “The same will be provided to the honourable court and the government, requesting to make changes for improvement in healthcare facilities at small private hospitals. This will solve the problems of transferring patients from small private hospitals and reduce the inconvenience of patients,” Dr Joshi said.

Problems at small private hospitals in handling critical patients as per the survey:

Smaller hospitals do not have the infrastructure to treat critical patients

Financial support required for developing infrastructure

Inadequate staff is a concern

Small hospitals may be run by a husband-wife team in their own specialty

Small hospitals avoid the risk of death as deaths can lead to ruckus, damage to property, and violence

No legal protection from violence for the doctors in small hospitals

Fear of getting arrested without following the Supreme Court’s past orders

