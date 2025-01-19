Survivor of attempted suicide bid booked for murder 

A 50-year-old medical store owner was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for allegedly administering his wife and son with a heavy dose of sleeping pills before attempting suicide due to ‘harassment’ by moneylenders, police said. Accordingly, police filed a case against Vaibhav Hande under BNS section 103(1) at Chikhali police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, Vaibhav Madhukar Hande was booked for the murder of his son and wife by police, who on Saturday had arrested three private moneylenders for allegedly torturing, abusing, and harassing the Hande family.

The incident took place in Sonawane Wasti, Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday.

Vitthal Salunkhe, senior inspector, at Chikhali Police Station, said, “Three family members of the Hande family made suicide attempts for allegedly torturing, abusing, and harassing by private lenders. In this case, two died. However, during postmortem report, it is found that before the suicide attempt, the father strangulated his son.”

Accordingly, police filed a case against Vaibhav Hande under BNS section 103(1) at Chikhali police station.