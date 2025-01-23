Suspected GBS cases surge to 59 in Pune, PMC takes ‘no panic’ mode

The number of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) patients in Pune district rose to 59 on Wednesday, with 35 new cases reported in a single day, officials from the state health department said. Among the affected, 39 are males and 20 females, with 12 patients currently on ventilator support at various city hospitals. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As many as 24 cases were reported at various private hospitals on Tuesday.

According to the public health department, the suspected cases include 33 from Pune rural, 11 from Pune and 12 from Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal limits. Three patients from neighbouring districts are also being treated in Pune.

The new cases reported include patients from Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and rural parts of the district, including Nanded Gaon, Nandoshi, Kirkitwadi, Dhayari, and Khadakwasla.

Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health services, said, “The state Rapid Response Team has visited the affected areas, and surveillance has been initiated. Stool and blood samples of patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for testing. Water samples from the affected areas are being analysed at the state public health laboratory. Additionally, awareness campaigns are underway to educate the public.”

Private practitioners have been instructed to notify health authorities of any suspected GBS cases immediately. “There is no need for panic as the health department is prepared with preventive measures,” Dr Kamlapurkar said.

Taking cognisance of the outbreak, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) inquired about the situation through the divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, officials confirmed. Pulkundwar on his part apprised the PMO about steps being taken to contain the outbreak.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said most patients had a history of consuming outside food or water. “Initially, patients reported gastrointestinal issues, which resolved within days. However, they later developed sudden weakness, a classic symptom of GBS,” she said.

A senior official from the Pune district health department, speaking anonymously, said, “We have deployed 17 teams to conduct surveillance in affected areas like Nanded Gaon, Dhayari, and Nandoshi. The surveillance will be intensified in the coming days.”

GBS is a treatable neurological condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, leading to weakness in the upper and lower limbs, neck, face, and eyes and tingling or numbness, difficulty walking, swallowing, or breathing in severe cases.