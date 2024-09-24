SUV crash highlights dangerous dividers, crumbling street infra in PCB

A speeding SUV running over a road divider on Shankar Sheth Road near Golibar Maidan in Pune Cantonment Sunday night has brought to the fore crumbling dividers and the lack of functional streetlights and proper traffic signboards. The spot where the accident occurred has a partially demolished divider with no reflectors or warning signs amid poor streetlights, prompting demands from residents and commuters for immediate improvements for the safety of citizens. Divider is partially demolished at the spot of accident reported on Shanker Sheth Road. (HT PHOTO)

There are three streets including Shankar Sheth Road, East Street, and Moledina Road where the dividers are partially demolished or worse, non-existent. According to data procured from the police department, there have been at least 10 accidents in the past one year due to damaged dividers and missing signs.

While the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has cited the ₹700 crore GST fund issue, the traffic police have assured strict action against those responsible for road maintenance, including the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for failing to maintain streetlights. According to the Cantonment traffic division, at least 10 incidents of vehicles veering onto the wrong side have been reported at these locations in the past one year.

A visit by Hindustan Times revealed negligence in repairing and reconstructing the road dividers in different areas. Many signboards were missing, and the yellow and black stripes on the dividers had faded, making it difficult for commuters to see them at night. Furthermore, the dividers were damaged at several spots between Dhobi Ghat and Golibar Maidan.

The divider from Shivarkar Petrol Pump to Modern Arts and Furniture Shop on East Street was broken with no trace of iron railings. Motorists were seen crossing to the opposite side, increasing the risk of accidents. The divider from SGS Mall to West End Theatre was also damaged.

PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal said, “The Shankar Sheth Road is maintained by the public works department (PWD) and not the PCB. However, the iron dividers on East Street and Moledina Road are under our jurisdiction. Thieves have stolen the iron dividers, and we have reported this to the police. We are now considering installing concrete dividers and repairs will begin in October.” Pal added that a fund shortage has delayed several civic works in the cantonment area for the past three years.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Amol Zende said, “We will write to the concerned authorities about the negligence which has been going on for years. The citizens’ safety is our priority, and accountability will be fixed.”

Social media users expressed frustration. Prashant Konde said, “Cases should be filed or notices sent to contractors and officers responsible for maintenance.” Ashish Jain commented, “Maintenance is ignored, whether by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), National Highway Authority (NHAI) or others who only focus on big projects.” Another user, Sandeep Deshmukh, tweeted a video, saying, “The accident spot lacks reflectors, and the divider begins without warning, causing daily accidents.”

Civic activist Jaymala Dhankikar said, “The PCB area is suffering due to central government neglect. Over the past seven years, road safety funds have dwindled, leading to frequent accidents. Both the administration and former representatives have failed to address these issues.”