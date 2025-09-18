Swargate subway to remain closed for maintenance from Sept 19–22

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will close the Swargate subway, located near Volga Chowk and leading towards Sarasbaug, for maintenance work from September 19 to 22. The PMC has appealed to citizens to use alternate routes during this period to avoid traffic congestion at the already busy Swargate Chowk, one of the city’s major intersections. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the PMC’s project department announced that the subway will be closed from 11 PM on Friday, September 19, and will remain shut for three days. It is expected to reopen early morning on Monday, September 22.

“The repair work will be carried out during the night hours to minimise inconvenience,” the statement said.

The PMC has appealed to citizens to use alternate routes during this period to avoid traffic congestion at the already busy Swargate Chowk, one of the city’s major intersections.