Swargate subway to remain closed for maintenance from Sept 19–22

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 03:52 am IST

The PMC has appealed to citizens to use alternate routes during this period to avoid traffic congestion at the already busy Swargate Chowk, one of the city’s major intersections

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will close the Swargate subway, located near Volga Chowk and leading towards Sarasbaug, for maintenance work from September 19 to 22.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the PMC’s project department announced that the subway will be closed from 11 PM on Friday, September 19, and will remain shut for three days. It is expected to reopen early morning on Monday, September 22.

“The repair work will be carried out during the night hours to minimise inconvenience,” the statement said.

