Swarm of bees attack 30 people in Ambegaon

At least 30 people were injured, among which four felt unconscious, after a swarm of bees attacked attendees at a cremation ceremony in Mengadewadi village, Ambegaon Tehsil at around 10am on Saturday. As per officials, eight people were admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Nirgudsar, Ambegaon for treatment. One person was referred to the Sub-district Hospital in Manchar for further treatment. Several others were rushed to a private hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred during the cremation ceremony of a 68-year-old man from the village.

Family members and villagers in large numbers had gathered at the crematorium. While the funeral was taking place, smoke spread toward the nearby beehives in the tree, causing the agitated bees to swarm and attack the crowd. This caused panic among the gathered crowd.

As per officials, eight people were admitted to the Primary Health Centre in Nirgudsar, Ambegaon for treatment. One person was referred to the Sub-district Hospital in Manchar for further treatment. Several others were rushed to a private hospital.

Dr Shubham Dhamdhere, medical officer of Primary Health Centre, Nirgudsar, Ambegoan, said, all men around eight were admitted to the health centre after they were attacked by the bees.

“Some of them were discharged on the same day after a couple of hours. Around four of them had suffered severe bites and were closely monitored and provided the required treatment and were later discharged,” he said.

Dr Dhamdhere informed sporadic cases of such bee bites are reported in the village, but this is the first case in which people in such a large number were attacked and admitted at the hospital.

“The facility is ready to handle such cases but the condition of one person was serious. He was referred to the sub-district hospital for further treatment,” he said.