Swine flu rears its head again, 78 cases, 6 deaths in Pune
Swine flu cases in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have increased from five cases on July 11 to 73 cases between July 11 and July 28, as per data furnished by the Health department.
The total tally of swine flu cases in PMC limits is now 78. In July, there were two deaths due to swine flu. Total deaths from January till July 30 is six.
Swine flu infection or H1N1 influenza is primarily found in pigs. The symptoms include fever, lethargy, sneezing, coughing, difficulty in breathing and a decreased appetite.
Since January, PMC has screened 6,791 suspected patients, 3,263 patients were given tamiflu and their swab samples were sent for testing. Out of these, 78 have tested positive. Six of them have succumbed to the infection and others were discharged from hospital after recovery.
Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of health department at the PMC said that there is a rise in cases of swine flu.
“We are monitoring the cases of swine flu. Doctors are screening and testing patients for it. Five deaths are reported due to swine flu in the city. All these patients are from PMC limits alone,” said Dr Wavare.
The state health department is also monitoring the rising cases of swine flu across Maharashtra. Till July 22, state health department noted that there have been at least 143 cases of swine flu across Maharashtra.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said,“Majority cases of swine flu are from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Palghar. We are closely monitoring the situation in all districts. Over seven deaths are reported from Maharashtra so far. We have enhanced surveillance and prevention and control measures are being implemented.”
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
