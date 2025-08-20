TAIT-2025 results announced, 6,320 withheld over pending certificates

Pune: The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC) announced the results for the Teacher Eligibility and Intelligence Test (TAIT-2025) on August 18. The exam, held online from May 27 to 30 and June 2 to 5, 2025, took place across 60 centres in 26 districts of Maharashtra. A total of 17,098 candidates appeared for the test, including 15,756 from B.Ed. and 1,342 from D.L.Ed. TAIT results of 6,320 candidates have been withheld due to their failure to submit professional qualification certificates within prescribed one-month deadline. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Of these, the results for 9,951 B.Ed candidates and 827 D.L.Ed candidates have been declared. However, 6,320 candidates’ results have been withheld due to their failure to submit the required professional qualification certificates within the prescribed one-month deadline. Their results will only be released once the necessary documents are submitted.

The MSEC clarified that results have been published exclusively for candidates who provided valid qualification certificates. Successful candidates are now eligible to apply for teaching positions across Maharashtra. The council urged candidates to adhere to official notifications, respect deadlines, and avoid acting on unverified information or rumours.