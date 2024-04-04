Taking poll campaign break, Sule and Dhangekar stage protest in Pune against power tariff hike

Taking a break from political canvassing on Thursday, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders staged an agitation against the Mahayuti government for recent hike in power bills. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader and Baramati Lok Sabha candidate Supriya Sule and Congress Pune Lok Sabha contestant Ravindra Dhangekar participated in the protest. Baramati Lok Sabha candidate Supriya Sule (third form right) and Congress Pune Lok Sabha contestant Ravindra Dhangekar (fourth from right), along with other party workers protest outside MSEDCL office at Rasta Peth on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Starting April 1, 2024, consumers will see an average 7.50 per cent increase in electricity bills, along with a 10 per cent rise in fixed rate. The adjustment, required by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), follows Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) approved request for tariff hike submitted last year.

Criticising the decision, Sule sought withdrawal of the hike. She said, “Citizens are already hit by high inflation in the country. Instead of giving relief to the common man, the government hiked power tariff.”

Dhangekar said, “We will continue the protest till the government withdraws the power charge hike.”

Members of NCP (SCP), Congress, Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other alliance partners participated in the agitation.

NCP (SCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “Though the minimum hike in bill is five per cent, consumers will end up paying at least 15 per cent more which is steep for common people.”

An AAP supporter said, “Maharashtra has the highest power rates in the country. While our party promising to give free power, the Mahayuti government is selling electricity at high prices. Citizens need to take a call on the state government policies.”