Talegaon institute principal, 3 staffers booked after student dies in basketball pole collapse

The principal of Tolani Maritime Institute and three staffers were booked on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by the brother of a 20-year-old marine engineering student, police said on Thursday. The FIR was registered at Talegaon MIDC police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate based on the complaint filed by Ashok Baburam Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The student, identified as Vishal Baburam Verma, a second-year marine engineering student, died from injuries suffered after a basketball pole allegedly collapsed on him at the institute’s Induri campus near Talegaon Dabhade on April 5.

The FIR was registered at Talegaon MIDC police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate based on the complaint filed by Ashok Baburam Verma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. .

According to the police, the incident occurred while Vishal was exercising on the campus grounds. He was reportedly hanging from a basketball ring when the iron pole supporting the structure snapped and fell, striking him on the head and leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed later to his injuries.

Police sub-inspector Prashant Relekar said, “The action was taken after a probe determined the exact cause of the structural failure and fixed accountability.”

The accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further action will follow based on the investigation.

The FIR names the principal, the ground supervisor, the sports head, and the institute manager. The complainant alleged negligence, claiming the basketball pole was old, rusted and not properly maintained despite posing a safety risk.

The principal’s phone was switched off and the college administration declined to comment on the police action.

Family members of the deceased also raised concerns about the emergency response on the college campus. They alleged that no ambulance was readily available and that delay in shifting the student to a hospital may have worsened his condition.

The incident triggered protests on the campus. A video circulating on social media shows students confronting a police officer over the delay in registering the FIR. The situation was later brought under control.

Vishal, a native of Ayodhya, is described by his family as a bright student and a medal-winning athlete. The family said they had spent nearly ₹20 lakh on his education and are demanding strict action against those responsible.