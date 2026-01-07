Teacher unions protest order on stray dogs at campus

Teacher unions in Pune have opposed the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) advisory on stray dogs entering and living on educational campuses. The panel stated that every university/college must appoint a nodal officer who will be the single point of contact for matters related to stray dogs within the campus. (HT)

UGC, on December 18, 2025, issued a formal advisory to all universities and higher education institutions to take action on the increasing problem of stray dogs on campuses

The UGC’s advisory followed a Supreme Court order in November 7, 2025 that noted a significant rise in stray-dog bite cases in public places, including educational institutes, and directed that these places be secured against stray dog ingress. The panel stated that every university/college must appoint a nodal officer who will be the single point of contact for matters related to stray dogs within the campus

UGC secretary Manish Joshi stated that the measures are essential to safeguard students, faculty and staff.

The school education department issued instructions directing schools to appoint teachers as nodal officers to monitor and prevent the entry of stray dogs on campus. The directive, based on a communication from the education commissioner dated December 30 last year, has been circulated to school principals, asking them to submit the names of teachers assigned to this role.

Teacher unions argue that the order effectively transfers the responsibility of municipal and civic authorities onto teachers and academic staff.

“This is a clear case of administrative failure being covered up by pushing non-academic and risky duties onto teachers,” said a member of Maharashtra Progressive Teachers’ Association. Schools have been asked to submit information, including the number of stray dogs on campus, steps taken to send them to municipal shelters, waste disposal practices, and awareness measures related to dog bites and first aid.

Teachers said they are already overburdened with non-teaching duties, ranging from election work to administrative tasks, and the new responsibility has added to their frustration.

“Should teachers teach, conduct elections, or chase away dogs?” said Sandip Pathrikar, state president, Maharashtra New Professors Association (MNPA).

Sonali Deshmukh, teacher and member of teacher union, termed the move “highly insensitive”, stating that stray dog control is a dangerous task and should not be imposed on teachers, especially women staff.

Teacher organisations have warned of statewide protests if the order is not rolled back, insisting that compliance with court directives should not come at the cost of diluting the primary role of educators.