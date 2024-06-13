Techie booked in Hinjewadi hit-and-run case 

Pune: A 47-year-old IT professional from Rahatani has been booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police in an alleged hit-and-run case reported at Hinjewadi. The incident was reported on May 23, however, after a detailed probe, police registered a case against accused Tushar Nemade on Wednesday under IPC sections 279, 337 and sections 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop, wherein Nemade’s car is seen knocking down the girl walking along the roadside. Police said the accused provided all necessary help to the victim. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The culprit works at a senior level in a multi-national company in Hinjewadi, and at around 4.30 pm on May 23, Akanksha Pardeshi (23) from Jalana was injured in a collision with Nemade’s car. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop, wherein Nemade’s car is seen knocking down the girl walking along the roadside. Police said the accused provided all necessary help to the victim.