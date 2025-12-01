Pune: An inebriated IT professional rammed his car into the valet counter of Toit restaurant in the upscale Kalyaninagar area on Sunday, killing a 30-year-old attendant on the spot. Techie rams car into parking counter of Kalyaninagar restaurant, kills attendant

The incident occurred around 3 pm when the techie, identified as Pratap Daingade, 47, allegedly reversed his car at high speed and then suddenly accelerated forward, ramming into the valet station where Satyendra Mandal, 30, was standing.

Senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan of Yerawada police station said, Daingade had entered the restaurant earlier and consumed a beer. “He was wandering inside the hotel and causing a disturbance. The staff escorted him out and also offered cab service, but he felt offended. He then sat in his car, and while reversing near the valet counter, he moved ahead and crashed into the deceased,” Bagwan said.

Restaurant staff confirmed that Daingade was served only one beer. Police said a preliminary medical examination indicated the presence of alcohol in his system.

Mandal suffered severe injuries after being pinned by the vehicle, including fractures to his legs and fatal internal injuries.

An FIR has been registered, and the Yerawada police have begun investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

Somay Munde, deputy commissioner of police (zone IV), said, “The valet attendant died at the parking spot. Accused Pratap Daingade has been apprehended. We have registered a case of culpable homicide.”

In a statement, the Toit management said, “We are extremely sad to report that there was an accident outside our restaurant this afternoon around 3 pm, resulting in the loss of life of one of our colleagues, Satyendra Mandal. A driver rammed his car into Mandal, who worked as a valet attendant. An FIR has been registered with the Yerawada police station, and the authorities are investigating the incident. We are extending our complete cooperation to help bring justice to the victim.”