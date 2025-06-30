Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Tele-MANAS to start video consultation for mental health support

ByVicky Pathare 
Jun 30, 2025 07:22 AM IST

According to officials, the feature is currently in its final phase of testing. It is expected to be fully available across India by next fortnight

The new Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) video consultation feature will allow people to talk directly with mental health professionals through video calls, the officials said. 

In Maharashtra, the helpline number 14416 is run by 20 mental health experts and counsellors from Pune, Thane, Nagpur and Ambejogai who have been trained by experts from NIMHANS, Bengaluru.   (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to officials, the feature is currently in its final phase of testing. It is expected to be fully available across India by next fortnight. The staff training has already been completed, and the video call system has been activated in trial mode. Besides, users have already begun using the service and have provided feedback, helping the system prepare for a smooth rollout. 

Dr Prasanna Phutane, consultant psychiatrist and nodal officer, Tele-MANAS Pune, “Till now, Tele-MANAS offered only audio support. Soon, people can speak face-to-face with psychologists, psychiatrists, or psychiatric social workers. This improvement aims to enhance communication and understanding between patients and mental health experts.” 

Another senior official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Video consultation brings comfort and clarity to people who often hesitate to seek mental health help. It’s a safe and supportive step forward. The service will be especially helpful for people in remote, rural, or tribal areas, who may find it difficult to travel to mental health clinics. Besides, it will overcome the challenge of trained mental healthcare experts in remote areas.”  

Dr Phutane further informed that in India, over 11 crore people still suffer from mental health disorders, with 80% not seeking help, and the number continues to rise. 

