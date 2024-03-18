Temperature likely to be above normal during polls in Maharashtra

During the time of Lok Sabha elections, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heat waves and unseasonal rainfall in the state. The temperature is likely to surge from March-end and in April and May it will remain at above normal level. (HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra will go to polls in five phases during April 19, 26 and May 7, 13 and 20. Pune, Maval, and Shirur will go to polls on May 13 while Baramati will vote on May 7.

The extended long-range temperature issued by IMD on March 1 along with rainfall forecast for the summer season this year from March to May suggests, both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be at above-normal level.

Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to experience heat wave conditions throughout the summer season.

In Pune too, both minimum and maximum temperatures will likely be above normal throughout the summer season.

As per the IMD, central Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to experience a greater number of heatwave conditions throughout the summer season.

Vidarbha is likely to see fewer heat waves while Konkan has a very low probability of heatwave conditions.

The probability forecast map also indicated that most areas in central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and some areas of Vidarbha are likely to receive above-normal unseasonal rainfall between March and May.

Currently, El Niño conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific, and the sea surface temperatures (SSTs) are above normal over most of the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

The latest MMCFS forecast indicates that El Niño conditions are likely to weaken during the upcoming season and turn to neutral thereafter.

“At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions persist over the Indian Ocean, and the latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasting System (MMCFS) forecast indicates a continuation of these neutral IOD conditions during the upcoming season,” said Mrutunjay Mohapatra, director-general, IMD.

KS Hosalikar, head of climate research and services, IMD, Pune, said, “The IMD has issued the long-range forecast outlook in March and as per the forecast, the state is likely to experience above normal temperature during April and May and some areas will also experience heat waves. However, this is a probability forecast, and the department issues the monthly temperature outlook at the beginning of every month.”

“This forecast provides a more accurate forecast of the weather conditions and therefore people and politicians must take updates about the forecast from time to time, which is easily available on the Department’s website. IMD also issues advisory for citizens for temperature as well as extreme weather events like heat wave, unseasonal rainfall and other. People should follow the advisories to avoid any ill-impact on health,’’ he said.

On Saturday, Pune experienced normal temperature. As per the data, the maximum temperature was recorded in Shivajinagar as 35.4 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature was recorded as 15.2 degrees Celsius.