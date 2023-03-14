Tender for Balbharti-Paud Road route out soon

The bids for the much debated and controversial Balbharti-Paud Road are likely to be invited this week as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to go ahead with the project despite opposition. According to PMC, the proposed road is partially elevated and partially at grade. (HT PHOTO)

PMC road department head V J Kulkarni said, “The PMC has decided to go ahead with the Balbharti-Paud Road project after completing all the administrative formalities. Tender will be floated soon and the estimate cost for it is ₹252 crore.”

According to Kulkarni, the proposed road is partially elevated and partially at grade. “The 900-metre stretch will be elevated at Balbharti side on Senapati Bapat Road. Rest of it would be at grade,” said Kulkarni.

The Balbharti-Paud link road was proposed over 35 years ago by the civic body to help reduce chaos and traffic congestion on Law college road. The PMC has also made provision for it in its 2022-2023 budget.

The 2.1-kilometre road will be built between Kelewadi junction on Paud road to Balbharti office on Senapati Bapat Road.

Some Citizens are opposing this road claiming that this route will disturb the hill and environment.

The political leaders too have been pushing for this road citing that it will be one of the green routes in the city and will help to bring down the traffic on Karve and Law College Road.