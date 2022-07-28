There is scope for skill-oriented education, says Apoorva Palkar, first VC of Maha State Skills University
Apoorva Palkar, head of innovation cell, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), has been appointed as the first vice-chancellor (VC) of the Maharashtra State Skills University for a period of two years. A notification to this effect was issued by Manish Verma, state principal secretary, on July 27. It was in April 2021 that the then state cabinet gave clearance to the skills’ university mainly to provide skilled manpower to industry and generate employment. Palkar spoke to Hindustan Times as she takes charge as VC, Maharashtra State Skills University, on Friday, July 29, 2022.
What is your first reaction after your appointment as the first VC of the Maharashtra State Skills University?
“I strongly feel that there is a lot of scope for skill-oriented education which has been missing in our academic system. So, with these skill-oriented studies, people will become more employable, the focus has to be on employability and along with that, it will boost entrepreneurship as through it, we can create more jobs in various fields. Also, we can help graduates who come from the traditional learning process from colleges to get skill-oriented jobs now onwards.”
What are your future plans after joining as VC; what kind of courses will be there in this new university?
As this is a state university, it will have multiple faculties, multiple courses and courses including certificate, diploma, degree and post-graduation level. Also, research on skills will be carried out through this university. As we see, there are several universities that are now conducting various types of research in the field of skills. There will be innovation and incubation centres that will try to build this culture of innovation through this university.
And the sky is the limit for us as our jurisdiction is the entire state of Maharashtra. So, we will be able to reach out to several locations that have been left behind and reach out to the students there. And the administrative experience that I have gained from the SPPU will be useful for me during my work in this new university.
What are the challenges you are looking at as you take up this new position?
We see that all the challenges are turning into opportunities for us. But a major challenge that we often see is of getting funds for new innovations, skill-based work projects, and start-ups. If funds are acquired, it is a boost for the start-up and the person who has initiated it. Whereas now the government is also providing funds on a large scale and the private sector, too, is coming forward to help new start-ups. Another challenge we have to face is changing the people’s mindset towards start-ups or entrepreneurship. Now people have started looking at it positively but that was not the case 10 years ago.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics