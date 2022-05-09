Thieves decamp with diamond bracelet at JITO exhibition
Pune: Unidentified persons decamped with cash, mobiles and a diamond bracelet worth ₹4.50 lakh from two stalls at the Jain International Organisation (JITO) -2022 connect, a global business summit venue, between May 7 and May 8. A complaint was lodged by Nilesh Parakh (47), a resident of Chavannagar, with Bibwewadi police station.
According to the police, the thefts took place in two stalls where cash, two mobiles and a diamond bracelet were stolen by unidentified persons. A case under IPC 380 (theft) has been registered and PSI Sanjay Adling is investigating the case. The three-day JITO summit which ended on May 8 saw some of the prominent personalities of Indian trade and industry participating in the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the summit for over an hour on the first day of the event.
Man booked for raping 22-year-old former partner in Ludhiana
Police on Sunday booked a city resident for allegedly raping his former partner in a hotel. The accused later promised her a ₹4 lakh in exchange of her not taking any legal action against him. The victim alleged that he called her to Ghumar Mandi on the pretext of giving her ₹30,000 of the aforementioned ₹4 lakh, but instead took her to a hotel near JMD mall and raped her.
Who is Salim Fruit detained by NIA? All details here
The raids were conducted in a case pertaining to terror activities of the international terrorist network D-Company involving Dawood and his associates, who are allegedly indulged in narco-terrorism, money laundering, and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ).
Daily Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 300 again
Uttar Pradesh reported 305 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the number of active cases to 1,567 of which 1,487 are in home isolation, according to data from the state health department. One death was reported from Sitapur. The previous death among Covid-19-positive patients was reported on May 7, also from Sitapur. Uttar Pradesh has till now administered a total 31,79,76,452 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine including 17,23,58,020 first doses and 14,27,33,761 second doses.
Phillaur resident robbed of bike, cash in Ludhiana
A 42-year-old man was robbed of The victim, Kuldeep Kumar of Phillaur,'s motorcycle and ₹2,000 cash on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when he was heading to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to visit an ailing relative. The victim, Kuldeep Kumar of Phillaur, said that when he reached near the nullah, three men on a bike waylaid him and opened attack with sharp-edged weapons.
Youth arrested under Pocso in Pune
Pune: The Bhosari police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old daughter of his landlady on Saturday. The accused, identified as Usman Ghulam Khan (21) of Bhosari, has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso). School dropout detained for setting bikes on fire in Yerawada The Yerawada police have detained a 16-year-old school dropout for damaging four two-wheelers totally worth ₹19 lakh on Saturday night.
