Thieves decamp with diamond bracelet at JITO exhibition

Pune: Unidentified persons decamped with cash, mobiles and a diamond bracelet worth ₹4.50 lakh from two stalls at the Jain International Organisation (JITO) -2022 connect, a global business summit venue, between May 7 and May 8. A complaint was lodged by Nilesh Parakh (47), a resident of Chavannagar, with Bibwewadi police station.

According to the police, the thefts took place in two stalls where cash, two mobiles and a diamond bracelet were stolen by unidentified persons. A case under IPC 380 (theft) has been registered and PSI Sanjay Adling is investigating the case. The three-day JITO summit which ended on May 8 saw some of the prominent personalities of Indian trade and industry participating in the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the summit for over an hour on the first day of the event.