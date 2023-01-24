Thirty birds trapped in manja during past month: Fire Brigade

PUNE: The Chinese manja used to fly kites during Makar Sankranti celebrations has proven to be harmful to several birds in the city yet again.

According to information released by the Central Fire Brigade, approximately 30 birds were trapped and injured in manja over the last month.

The fire department received two calls per day to rescue injured birds. Despite the city police issuing a notification seeking a ban on the synthetic manja, citizens were found flying kites with the Chinese version, which is bio non-degradable.

“The ban fell on deaf ears, and we received many calls from citizens to save the birds who were trapped in the manja net,” said fireman Prasad Chaware, who has been coordinating the bird rescue drive.

“Since the beginning of the year, the fire department has rescued approximately 30 birds,” he added.

On January 18, Navnath Mandhare, a fire brigade employee, was seriously injured after his throat was slit with a nylon manja while crossing a Gultekdi flyover.

Mandhare had arrived at the fire brigade headquarters in Bhavani Peth and was riding his two-wheeler towards Kondhwa when his neck became entangled with a nylon manja on the flyover at Dias Plot in Gultekdi, causing serious neck injuries.

Abdul Karim Tamboli, a seller at Tamboli General Stores in Shivaji Putla, Khadki, was apprehended on January 7 by unit 4 of the Pune crime branch for allegedly possessing nylon manja. The police charged the accused with violating section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and section 5 (power to give directions) of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a complete ban on manja made of nylon or any synthetic material that is non-biodegradable in 2017 because it posed a threat to the lives of birds, animals and humans.